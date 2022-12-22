'Don't Deserve To Be Treated This Way': Twitter Backs Air Hostess Over 'Not Your Servant' Video

AFTER a video of an IndiGo flight attendant and a passenger arguing over food choices went viral, a user on social media has now come in support of the air hostess calling the passenger rude.

This came after a video of an IndiGo air hostess made rounds online in which she can be seen saying "I am not your servant".

The heated argument took place on Istanbul-Delhi flight, and from what can be seen in the video, the argument was over a food issue. The attendant in the video claimed that because of the passenger's "finger pointing" behaviour, her crew is "crying".

A video of an argument between a passenger & one of the crew members of #IndiGo #airline from #Istanbul to #Delhi on 16/12/22 has gone viral on social media.



As per the uploader, Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans, the passenger misbehaved with the crew members over choices of meal.

"You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding, " she can be heard saying in the video.

To this, the man responds and asks why she is "yelling" at him. "Because you are yelling at us," the attendant said.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user came in support of the crew. The tweet was a screenshot of an Instagram reel of a passenger, who claimed to be travelling from the same flight where the incident reportedly happened.

"I was on this flight and I saw everything that was going between the flight crew and the passengers. This is just one side of the story that you can see through the video very smartly uploaded by a fellow passenger. Some of the passengers on this flight were particularly mannered and were very rude to the crew, " mentioned the user.

The user then added that the passengers referred to the flight attendants as "servants".

More validation by copax on that flight that the @IndiGo6E passenger in question was rude.The IndiGo crew did take a lot of the brunt from this pax. Otherwise maybe they could have diverted and dropped him off somewhere in a foreign land with the cops there? He got to come home.

"They called them servants and were after their life for food when they know that they are travelling on a low budget airline. It's not the flight crew that decides whether or not food should be served on a flight. I saw an air hostess crying before all this happened. I was so happy that this lady stood up for helself."

"I had personally gone to all of them after this incident was over to check if they were ok. And in case they need my help as a witness I'd be more than willing to support them. Hope she gets justice and isn't held responsible for this", added the user.

"The flight crew is just doing their job with utmost integrity and hard work. They don't deserve to be treated this way," concluded the post.

Another Twitter user also supported the flight attendant and wrote, "I’m on the side of the @IndiGo6Ecflight attendant. The man clearly calls her a servant, he says “you are a servant”. She responds with “I am an employee”. It makes me sick to see so many men saying this is bad behaviour by a flight attendant. Sorry, but there are limits."

I'm on the side of the @IndiGo6E flight attendant. The man clearly calls her a servant, he says "you are a servant". She responds with "I am an employee". It makes me sick to see so many men saying this is bad behaviour by a flight attendant. Sorry, but there are limits.

Meanwhile, according to the news agency PTI, a senior official at Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the regulator is looking into the incident.