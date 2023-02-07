Don't Be Complacent Even If...': PM Modi's Mantra For BJP MPs To Win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to not be complacent even if the "public at large is happy". PM Modi, during the party’s parliamentary meeting today, asked the MPs to reach out to the people on the ground. Addressing party MPs, PM Modi lauded his government's effort to bring in a budget at a very difficult time.

The prime minister further reiterated that the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 has something for every stratum of society. He also asked the MPs to "take the budget to the people". Prime Minister also asked BJP MPs to continue participating in various activities, including contests and sports to reach out to the youth and also to reach out to people in border district areas.

"It is a huge responsibility on behalf of the MPs to talk about the budget to their constituency and tell people what is in the budget for them and how this budget comes in at a time in the world is going through a major economic crisis," according to news agency ANI.

"Even if the BJP has been able to get a majority in 2014 and 2019 and public at large is happy with the efforts of the party. But, there is no scope for any complacency, and one must keep ear to the ground," Modi said as advice to his party MPs.

BJP national president JP Nadda felicitated Prime Minister on arriving for the meeting. Nadda also felicitated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the Union Budget 2023, which PM Modi said will fulfil the dreams of the poor, villagers, farmers, and the middle class. The BJP parliamentary party meets every week when the House is in session. These meetings take place every Tuesday.

Parliament has not been able to conduct any business due to the persistent demonstrations of the opposition over the Hindenburg Research into the Adani Group companies. The opposition has demanded the government’s response in the matter, which the Centre has refused to do so far. Opposition parties are demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

(With agency inputs)