'Don't Act Smart': HC Pulls Up Gujarat Govt Over Morbi Bridge Tragedy, Next Hearing On Nov 24

THE GUJARAT High Court on Tuesday pulled up to the state government over the renovation contract of the Morbi bridge that collapsed on October 30 killing over 130 people, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter was listed before the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh J. Shastri. While hearing the matter, the Court asked the state government on what basis, the bridge was being permitted to be operated by Ajanta after June 2017, even when the MoU (signed in 2008), was not renewed after 2017.

Hearing the matter further, the court also asked the state why it did not use its powers under Section 263 of the Gujarat Municipality Act as prima facie the Municipality has defaulted.

“Even after the term of the contractor ended on June 15, 2016, why no tender was floated by State or Morbi civic body? How largesse of the State was given to an individual without a tender? Why has the State not superseded the municipality yet?” CJ Kumar, as quoted by Bar and Bench said.

Justice Kumar sought a response as to who appeared for the Morbi Municipal Corporation but Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed that the civic body is yet to receive any notice from the court. Meanwhile, the justice said the registry had issued a notice. “They (Morbi civic body) are trying to act smart now,” he added.

Justice Kumar passed an order directing Principal District Judge, Morbi to appoint a bailiff, who would serve notice to the civic body indicating to them that a hearing of the incident would be conducted again on Wednesday (November 16).

Whether there was compliance with Section 65 of the Gujarat Municipality act? The state government asked to obtain files of the contract from day 1 till today and to file the same before the Court in a sealed cover, Gujarat HC asked the state.