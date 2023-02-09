Domestic Airlines Reported 2,613 Significant Technical Snags In Last 5 Years: Union Minister V K Singh

The Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, VK Singh, informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that the domestic airlines reported 2,613 technical snags in their planes in the last five years. He also said that regulations require occurrences relating to system and component failures to be reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"These occurrences, based on their severity are investigated either by the concerned airlines under the supervision of the DGCA or by the DGCA under Rule 13(1) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017," he said in a written reply.

Singh said that a total of 2,613 significant technical snags were reported by various airlines during the period of 2018–2022.

According to the data, IndiGo reported 885 snags, SpiceJet (691), Vistara (444), Air India (399), AirAsia (India) Ltd (79), Go Air (54), TruJet (30), Alliance Air (13), Blue Dart Aviation (7), Akasa Air (6), and Fly Big (5), as per the reply.

Air Asia (India) has been named AIX Connect.

Responding to a query about whether the use of old aircraft is the reason behind the technical snags, the minister replied negatively.

"Aircraft is considered airworthy provided the maintenance is as per approved schedule laid down by the manufacturer. Aircraft registered in India may operate as long as the aircraft is under maintenance support provided by manufacturer for the continuous operation of the aircraft. No aircraft can fly without having a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) issued by the DGCA," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

In a separate reply, the minister informed that the DGCA conducted 91 planned surveillance inspections of airports in 2022 and 7 planned surveillance inspections of airports till January 31, 2023.

In another written reply, he said that "a few complaints against airline/airport operators for not providing adequate protocol facilitation to Hon'ble Members of Parliament have been received".

The airlines and operators are informed from time to time to follow the strict guidelines issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) regarding protocol/ courtesy/ facilitation to be extended to the Members of Parliament at civil aerodromes/civil enclaves in the country.

(With Inputs from PTI)