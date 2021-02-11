The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper cap on the fares of domestic flights by 10 to 30 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper cap on the fares of domestic flights by 10 to 30 per cent. The cap on domestic airfare had been imposed after the Central government announced the resumption of domestic flights in the country in a phased manner on March 21, last year, following a two month suspension necessitated by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new limits, which will remain in force until March 31, will surge the domestic airfares. For flights with duration of less than 40 minutes, the lower limit was surged from Rs 2000 to Rs 2200, while the upper limit has been revised to Rs 7800 from Rs 6000, according to an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

For flights with duration between 40 to 60 minutes, 60 to 90 minutes, 90 to 120 minutes, 120 to 150 minutes, 150 to 180 minutes, and 180 to 210 minutes, the revised limits of the fare are as follows: Rs 2,800 to Rs 9,800; Rs 3,300 to Rs 11,700, Rs 3,900 to Rs 13,000, Rs 5,000 to Rs 16,900, Rs 6,100 to Rs 20,400, Rs 7,200 to Rs 24,200.

Thursday's order did not revise the operating capacity for the domestic airlines from the existing 80 per cent. The capacity has been increased by 10 per cent in December, last year in view of the increasing demand as the coronavirus cases began to dwindle across the country. In weeks after the resumption of domestic flights, the airlines were allowed to operate at just 33 per cent capacity. It was increased to 45 per cent on June 26, 60 per cent on September 2, 70 per cent on November 11, and and 80 per cent on December 3.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja