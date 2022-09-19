Dog Tied To Car, Dragged in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur; FIR Filed Against Driver | Watch

A video of a dog chained to a car and being mercilessly dragged around Rajasthan's Jodhpur city by the driver has been doing rounds on social media platforms. Social media users are outraged at the man's animal brutality and are calling for harsh punishment.

According to a tweet from the non-profit organization "Dog Home Foundation", the driver has been recognized as a doctor by profession.

The video showed that the man was driving the car and the dog could be seen swinging from side to side as it struggled to keep up with the vehicle's speed. Passengers shot the video in another vehicle that was following the car. A man on a motorcycle saw the abuse and pulled up in front of the car, forcing the driver to stop.

The incident occurred in broad daylight on a busy road in Jodhpur on Sunday. It was reported that the dog had suffered several bruises and multiple fractures. Locals also arranged for an ambulance for the dog and informed the city-based NGO Dog Home Foundation about the incident.

“The person who did this is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fractures and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this video so that CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence,” NGO said in a tweet.

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

The NGO also posted a copy of the FIR registered under the Animal Cruelty Act in the accused person’s name in a subsequent tweet.

*- डॉ रजनीश गाल्वा को एपीओ की सूचना-जयपुर तलब करने की सूचना।* FIR Filed pic.twitter.com/F4OwQZNL7J — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, users on social media also responded to the incident posted by the NGO and demanded stringent action against the doctor.

“This man shouldn't be spared! Strictest action should be taken. I pray he goes through much worse than what he did to the poor doggo, and realizes his sin!” a user commenting on the video.