'Doesn’t Matter, Won't Affect JDU ': Nitish Kumar On Upendra Kushwaha's Party Exit

BIHAR Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday slammed Upendra Kushwaha, who quit his party Janta Dal United and said that it is "good" that he went away from the party.

Talking to reporters, Bihar CM said, "When he (Kushwaha) came (into JD-U) in 2021, he assured us that he will stay for his life. Many of the leaders of JD-U were not pleased with his inclusion in the party but I allowed him. Recently, he started behaving differently. I don't know what happened to him. He would better know.

"That man had come as per his own wish and going away is his own decision. His moves would not affect the JD-U."

Reacting to Kushwaha's statement, earlier in the day, that removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre would be extremely tough for opposition parties in 2024, Nitish Kumar said, "You know better why he is saying this. No one would say this. Why did he come to my party? What was the need of it? If he wants publicity then I am appealing to you (media) that it is not a matter of publicity."

Asked about BJP's Bihar chief Sanjay Jaiswal meeting Kushwaha, Nitish Kumar said he did not know about it. As Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was also present, repeated the question, then he replied, "I don't know about that meeting but you could understand it well."

Meanwhile, earlier Kushwaha announced the formation of the ‘Rashtriya Loktantrik Janata Dal,' claiming that several JDU legislators and members of the legislative council are in direct touch with him.

He announced that he will be seeking an appointment with the chairman of the legislative council to resign from his membership of the House, adding with rhetorical flourish ‘'zameer bechkar amir nahin banenge' (I cannot barter my conscience for perks).”

Furthermore, Kushwaha's exit from the JD(U) earlier marked the third occasion when he broke away and floated a new outfit. He was first suspended from the JD(U) in 2007, he floated the Rashtriya Samata Party, which remained in existence till he was re-admitted to the parent party by Kumar in 2009. A year later, he was sent to the Rajya Sabha on a JD(U) ticket but suspended after three years on charges of indiscipline.