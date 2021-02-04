The research has confirmed that the material used in the inner lining of the cup contains the presence of micro-plastics and other hazardous components and that contaminated particles are mixed while the hot liquids are served in them.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Researchers across the world are studying the harmful effects of packaged and disposable goods on your health and environment. In one of the study, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, has also given instruction regarding the use of disposable cups. The study by IIT Kharagpur researchers stated that the use of tea in disposable cups worsens your health. The research has been done by Dr Sudha Goyal, Researcher and Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Engineering, and Ved Prakash Ranjan and Anuja Joseph.

The research has confirmed that the material used in the inner lining of the cup contains the presence of micro-plastics and other hazardous components and that contaminated particles are mixed while the hot liquids are served in them. To make these cups, a layer of hydrophobic film is usually mounted, which is mainly made of plastic. With this, the fluid remains in the paper cup and hydrophobic layer starts to melt within 15 minutes after adding hot water.

We swallow 75,000 tiny micro-plastic particles:

Professor Sudha Goyal said that according to their study, 100 ml of hot liquids placed in a paper cup release micro-plastic particles of 25,000-micron size (10 microns to 1000 microns) and this process is completed in a total of 15 minutes. Thus if an average person drinks three cups of tea or coffee per day, he swallows 75,000 tiny micro-plastic particles invisible to the human eye.

How the research was done:

During this study, researchers have studied the leakage of harmful micro particles caused by the use of liquid drinks in plastic cups in two ways. Firstly, pure water heated at 85–90 degrees Celsius was poured into paper cups and then the leakage of micro-plastic particles and other ions in those were studied. In the second process, the paper cups were poured into lukewarm water (30–40 degrees Celsius) and then the water-resistant layer was carefully separated. The separated plastic layer was kept in contact with hot purified water at 85–90 degree Celsius for 15 minutes and then its physical, chemical and mechanical properties were studied.

Proving the time of 15 minutes, Professor Goyal said that in a survey, respondents said that they drink it within 15 minutes of pouring tea or coffee into the cup. Based on this, this research time was fixed. Apart from the results of the survey, it was also observed that the beverage became consistent with its ambient temperature during this period.

Effects on your health of using paper cups:

Researchers say that micro-plastic particles act as carriers of ion, toxic heavy metals - palladium, chromium, cadmium and other biological elements. If we talk about these particles, then they are not soluble in water when they enter the human body, they can make you ill by making a serious impact on health.

Are clay products better?

Should traditional clay products be used in place of disposable products? On this question, IIT Kharagpur director Prof. Virendra K Tiwari said, "This research proves that before promoting the use of any other product, it is important to see that the product is not a pollutant and biologically hazardous to the environment. We hastened to replace products made of plastic and glass with disposable paper products, while the need was that we look for environmentally friendly products. India has traditionally been a country promoting sustainable lifestyles and perhaps the time has come when we need to learn from our past experiences to improve the situation".

What American body does FDA say about disposable products?

According to the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA), when the plastic is heated, 50 to 60 different types of chemicals are released from it. All these chemicals go inside our body and give us many diseases related to the ovary, breast cancer, colon cancer, prostate cancer, PCOD etc.

Every year, humans are eating 10 thousand plastic particles:

According to a report published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, an adult human being can inject about 52,000 pieces of microplastic into their body in a year. For example, in the polluted air we are living in, only 1.21 lakh microplastic particles can enter the body through breath, that is, about 320 pieces of plastic every day. Apart from this, if a person drinks only bottled water, then about 90,000 pieces of plastic can go into his body in a year. The authors of the report have also noted that these figures are estimates. Scientists say that how many plastic particles will go into the body of a human will depend on where he lives and what he eats.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan