Doda Village Residents Scared After Joshimath-Like Cracks Develop In Houses; Demand Rehabilitation

AFTER Joshimath Subsidence, which has left hundreds of families homeless, cracks have now developed in houses in the Thatri sub-division of the Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The residents of the Nai Basti village in Thatri division where 300 people have been displaced so far and 22 houses damaged due to land subsidence feel that they are caught in an extremely difficult situation.

The residents of the affected area urged the L-G’s administration to assist and rehabilitate them. The locals of the area are also concerned for their safety and the safety of their children. They expressed their fears and demanded proper shelter from the administration.

“We are very much scared to stay here. We cannot even sit inside our home because the entire area has developed cracks. We seek an appropriate place to stay and provide protection to the children," a resident of the affected area was quoted as saying by ANI.

Another resident said that they have been assured of the protective measures to stop any unforeseen incidents from occurring. However, the administration has so far not announced any compensation to the affected families of the region.

Earlier on Saturday, a team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) along with the district officials investigated the area where 21 structures had reported subsidence. Cracks have started appearing in Nayi Basti, a residential township in the Doda district’s Thathri region.

However, the officials claimed that everything is under control and the government is supervising the situation. Also, the government send the Geological Survey of India team to investigate the matter and will further send their report to the government. The Deputy Commissioner of the district and his senior colleagues are continuously supervising the situation.

Earlier on Wednesday, A three-storey building collapsed in Jammu's Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area, but the officials said that no casualties were reported as the people were evacuated before the incident took place. A mosque and a religious school for girls are among the 21 structures in the Thathri municipality of the district’s Nai Basti village that have so far developed cracks.