The Indian Medical Association is protesting against the Centre's decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to conduct surgeries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a call for the withdrawal of non-COVID and non-essential services for 12 hours today. The strike will last from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. The withdrawal of these services is part of the pan-India doctors' strike to protest against the Centre's decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to conduct surgeries.

IMA has maintained that emergency services such as casualty, labour rooms and emergency surgeries won't be impacted by the strike as they are exempt from participating in the strike. ICU and CCU services are also exempt. IMA has already indicated that agitation against the government's decision can intensify in the coming weeks.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its notification on November 22 allowed post graduate degree holders of Ayurveda to perform a variety of procedures including general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures and surgeries.

The notification maintains that during the period of study, the PG scholars of Shalya and Shalakya would be trained practically to acquaint with as well as to independently perform general surgery procedures so that upon their degree completion, they are able to perform the procedures independently.

The AYUSH ministry had also issued a clarification stating the notification is a clarification of the relevant provisions in the previously existing regulations of 2016 and that the use of modern terminology in the said notification does not amount to “mixing” of Ayurveda with conventional (Modern) medicine.

The IMA has claimed that misappropriating 58 surgical techniques and procedures of several specialties will result in compromising on patients' health and safety. In Maharashtra alone, a total of 1,10,000 doctors registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, including 45,000 doctors from 219 branches of the IMA in are expected to take part in today's protest.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta