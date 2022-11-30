Doctors Remove 187 Coins From Karnataka Man's Stomach

Upon examination, the doctors discovered many coins in his stomach. (Image: ANI)

Doctors at a hospital in Bagalkote have removed 187 coins from a 58-year-old male patient's stomach. The man, reportedly suffering from schizophrenia, had ingested in an unstable state of mind recently.

Dyamappa from Raichur district had visited the Hanagal Shreee Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre in Bagalkote with the complaint of severe abdominal pain.

Upon examination, the doctors discovered many coins in his stomach, Dr Eshwar Kalburgi said. "Had there been one coin, we would have removed through Endoscopy, but in this case there were many. So we had to operate on him," Kalburgi said.

The patient is now stable after the operation, the doctor said adding, this was a unique case in his career.

Earlier this year, doctors had removed 63 coins from the stomach of a 36-year-old man in Jodhpur. The man had approached the trauma care centre of a local hospital complaining of severe abdominal pain. Upon examination, doctors found a huge lump of metal inside his body.

After further check up by gastroenterologists at Dr Mathura Das Mathur hospital and being questioned by the doctors, the man admitted to swallowing coins. He told them there could be 10 to 15. However, doctors recovered 63 coins of Re 1 from his stomach.

His family told the doctors that the man had the habit of swallowing coins due to a mental disorder. Deliberate foreign body ingestion is normally seen in children; in adults it is associated with borderline personality disorder. The man has been advised psychological treatment.