The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has nabbed an Ayurveda doctor suspected of having killed more than 50 people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police nabbed an Ayurveda doctor on Wednesday, suspected of having killed more than 50 people -- mostly Taxi and Auto drivers -- in the early 2000s. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, six months after he jumped the parole from a Jaipur jail and was on the run ever since.

Delhi Police said that Dr Devendra Sharma, originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Delhi's Baprola. A mastermind behind an illegal kidney transplant racket in 1990s and early 2000s, Sharma had his racket spread across Jaipur, Gurugram, and Ballabgarh, as well as the National Capital.

Police, while interrogating him on Wednesday about the crimes he committed, found no remorse as such.

“I lost count after 50… it might have been 100. It is not easy to remember,” Sharma is learnt to have told the Police according to an Indian Express report.

“He was arrested for several murder cases in 2002-04 and was convicted in 6-7 cases. He was released on parole for 20 days after staying in Jaipur’s Central Jail for 16 years,” DCP (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya told the media.

The accused, along with his aides reportedly used to dump the bodies in a canal filled with crocodiles to get rid of evidence. Sharma was sentenced for life in 2002 for the abduction and murder of a Gurugram-based taxi driver. After dodging parole in January, Sharma came to Delhi to reportedly “spend a peaceful life”.

How Dr Devender Sharma became Dr Death?

Sharma reportedly got his BAMS degree from Bihar, and had a clinic running since 1984. In 1994, he invested in gas dealership after a financial setback of Rs 11 Lakh and got scammed.

“A year later, his foray into the world of crime began when he started running a fake gas agency. Around the same time, he also began the illegal kidney transplant racket. During interrogation, he disclosed that from 1994-2004, he got more than 125 kidney transplants done illegally for which he was paid Rs 5-7 lakh each,” a Police officer was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Devender ran his clinic until 2003, and got in touch with the men hiring taxis, who would kill them off at secluded places. Sharma and his partners in heinous series of crimes reportedly used to dump the bodies at Aligarh in Hazara canal, and in Kasganj, where there were crocodiles. Sharma would then make around Rs 25,000 per vehicle by selling it off, or getting it dismantled in Meerut.

Posted By: