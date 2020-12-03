New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut engaged in war of words on social media on Thursday over the latter's tweet where she misidentified an elderly Sikh woman protesting against farm bills as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh.

In a now deleted tweet, Kangana had shared the picture of 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur and claimed she was the same dadi who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protests which erupted earlier this year against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor said the lady was available for protest for Rs 100. 

Taking to Twitter, Diljit posted a video of Mahinder Kaur and asked Kangana to verify facts before making a statement. This started a war of words between Diljit and Ranaut, with the latter calling the singer Karan Johar's pet and herself a lioness. 

In the following tweet, Ranaut said that the truth behind the protesters agitating against the farm bills would soon be out like Shaheen Bagh.

Diljit then shared the picture of Mahinder Kaur and asked if she looks to her as one who incite violence.  

"Do they appear to you as ones who would incite violence? Every word you say speaks of the same. What do you want? They are like God for us. Did nobody teach you any etiquettes of speaking? Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those elder to you," he said. 

Posted By: Lakshay Raja