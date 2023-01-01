'Do Some Work Too': BJP Attacks AAP As Arvind Kejriwal Concludes 7-Day Vipassana Meditation

THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal soon after he announced that he ended his vipassana meditation after seven days.

"After seven days of Vipassana meditation, I have come out today. Meditation has always given me spiritual strength and mental peace. This time also I am returning with more energy with a resolve to serve the country," wote Kejriwal in a Twitter post.

"Today, when I came out of seven days of Vipassana meditation, I got information about the death of Prime Minister's respected mother. I am sad to hear. I pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet," he added in another post.

Meanwhile, BJP's Amit Malviya took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and asked the latter to take care of the national capital, which is reeling under problems like pollution, potholes, and others.

"Be the Chief Minister of Delhi, take care of Delhi, that will be enough. People are suffering from pollution, clean drinking water, broken roads, dilapidated hospitals, dilapidated schools, all are waiting for you. Spent months in Gujarat elections, then went for a trip. Now do some work too. Delhi is waiting," wrote Malviya.

Earlier on November 24, Kejriwal had announced that he was going to attend a vipassana meditation session in Nagpur. He also added that he goes for the session once every year adding that he would be returning to the national capital on January 1, 2023.

"Many hundred years ago Lord Buddha taught this knowledge. Have you done Vipassana? If not, then definitely do it once. There is a lot of mental, physical and spiritual benefit," he had said.

Meanwhile, the AQI of the national capital has been deteriorating for a while. Earlier on Friday, the Delhi government on Friday invoked Stage 3 of anti-pollution plan, putting a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said Delhi's air quality hit 399 on Friday - in the "very poor" category - and was forecast to become "severe" in the coming days because of "calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions".