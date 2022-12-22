'Don't Panic': CM Arvind Kejriwal Reassures Delhiites Amid Concerns Of Covid-19 Spread

AMID the surge in the global COVID cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the spike in the cases is because of the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 adding that no such cases have been detected in the national capital so far.

He also said that his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality and people don't need to panic.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB which has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now.

The meeting was held at his residence amid the rising cases of the virus in several countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

At the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in Covid cases, said the Delhi CM.

"We have 8,000 beds ready for Covid patients. At the time its peak, we had readied 25,000 beds but the bed capacity can be increased to 36,000," said Kejriwal.

"The government has also widened the scope of testing and those with SARS and breathing issues are being compulsorily tested using the RT-PCR method," he added.

Speaking about how many people in the national capital are vaccinated, he said that only 24 per cent of the eligible population have taken the precaution dose and appealed to people to get the jab. In respone to a question about the 'mandatory wearing of mask' he said that they are waiting for the Centre's direction.

The new variant BF.7 of the novel coronavirus, has been detected in some parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime MInister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and its related aspects in the county.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya, and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer.

(With inputs from PTI)