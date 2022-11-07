'Do Not Blindly Trust Forwarded Messages': Vishvas News Tells Students In Solan

As Vishvas News held a special webinar for students in Solan, fact checker Pallavi Mishra advised people against forwarding messages blindly. "If any message comes to you, then you should think a bit before forwarding it. Do not blindly believe any message," she said. The webinar was attended by students of IEC University, Solan,

Under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign of Vishvas News, the fact checking website of Dainik Jagran Group, citizens across the country are being trained on fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness. Before Himachal Pradesh, such an event has also been organised in five cities of Gujarat.

In fact checking training specially organised for Solan, fact checker Umam Noor spoke to the participants on digital safety. She told them how strong passwords can protect them from any fraud while keeping their information secure. In this media literacy campaign, the participants were given detailed information about online tools apart from tips on spotting fake news.