New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of good news for all Delhiites, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated in the morning of August 6.

The event will be conducted online, said the DMRC, adding that Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate it through video conferencing.

"Passenger services will commence on the same day at 3 pm on both the sections," the DMRC stated.

After the opening of the Najafgarh - Dhansa Bus Stand section, people can easily commute to the interior areas of Najafgarh. Najafgarh - Dhansa Bus Stand section is approximately one kilometre (891 metres) long. The Delhi Metro network will now be expanded to 390 km with 286 stations.

At present, the Delhi Metro operated between Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket One and Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar on Pink Line. However, approval has been received from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for operation after the metro trial on the grey line. Now, the passengers will be able to travel from Shiv Vihar to Majlis Park.

On the other hand, since the Najafgarh to Dhansa bus stand is ready on the grey line, approval has also been given to start operations on this corridor. Metro services will be available from Dwarka to Dhansa bus stand with the commencement of operations on this corridor.

Meanwhile, the Delhi metro is the lifeline of people living in the national capital. Daily lakhs of commuters commute from one place to another without worrying about traffic. Delhi metro consists of 10 colour coded lines which are serving 253 stations across Delhi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen