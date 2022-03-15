New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Tuesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that metro services will not be available on Friday, March 18th on the occasion of Holi till 2:30 on all the lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/ Airport Express Line.

However, for the commuters, the metro will begin working after 2:30 PM for terminal stations on all lines. The changes have been made due to the Holi festival.

Holi Update



On Holi (18th March 2022), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2022

On Tuesday, DMRC used its official Twitter platform to inform about the same.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC tweeted, "Holi Update, On Holi (18th March 2022), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter."

For more details on Delhi Metro services, commuters are advised to keep a check here.

Posted By: Ashita Singh