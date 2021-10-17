New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to enhance the travelling experience of its commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday launched the facility of free high-speed WiFi at all its yellow line metro stations. The corridor consists of 37 stations -- From HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

“Delhi Metro in its efforts to continuously enhance the travel experience for its commuters has introduced the facility of free high-speed WiFi service from all Metro stations of its Yellow Line from today,” DMRC tweeted.

Apart from that, the DMRC in association with a technology consortium is also trying to introduce WiFi facility inside Delhi metro trains. Last year in January, the DMRC had launched the high-speed WiFi facility inside airport express line coaches that connected New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21.

The airport express line is 22.7km long which has six stations -- New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Sector 21.

"More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterrupted internet services to the commuters. The high-speed free WiFi service will prove to be a boon to students travelling to and from North Delhi Campus of Delhi University" executive director, (Corporate Communication), of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Arjun Dayal, as quoted by Times of India said.

Here's how you can access the free WiFi at the yellow line metro station:

Step 1: First, select the "OUI DMRC FREE WiFi" on your phone

Step 2: Now enter your mobile number and email ID in order to get the OTP

Step 3: Enter OTP -- accept terms and conditions -- click on connect button

Blue line metro stations and Airport express line metro stations already consist of OUI DMRC Free High-Speed Wi-Fi connectivity for commuters. DMRC said that the free high-speed WiFi service is being provided by Consortium led by M/S Techno Sat Comm.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen