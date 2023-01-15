DMK Suspends Leader For 'Gun You Down' Threat Against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

The Governor's office had filed a complaint with Chennai police asking for strict action against Krishnamoorthy. (Image Credit: ANI.)

TAMIL Nadu’s ruling DMK temporarily suspended party leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Saturday over his controversial remarks against Governor RN Ravi. The party also announced that it has temporarily suspended Krishnamoorthy for ‘unlawful’ activities. This came a day after DMK Spokesperson Shivaji Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on Friday after he said that he will send a terrorist to kill Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

He also criticised the governor for allegedly deviating from the approved text in his speech in the Assembly. His remarks came amid an ongoing tussle between Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Governor over the ‘Tamizhagam’ issue.

"If you don't read out the speech given by the government, then go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they gun you down," Krishnamoorthy had said while addressing a meeting on Friday, as reported by IANS.

"If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his speech in the Assembly, do I not have the right to assault him," he had asked.

Krishnamoorthy criticised the Governor after Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed that the Governor while delivering his speech on the inaugural day of the Assembly on Monday deviated from the approved text.

The Governor's office had filed a complaint with Chennai police asking for strict action against Krishnamoorthy. A video was also attached to the complaint. The video was considered to be defamatory by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell, DV Kiran Shurthi, said that the complaint along with the video has been forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) for further necessary action in this matter.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy demanded apprehension of Shivaji Krishnamurthy over his remark and said that using foul and filthy language is the culture of the ruling party He further demanded that Goondas Act should be used to arrest both Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharati.

"It's DMK's culture. For the last 60 years, they've been using foul and filthy language and are known for it. It's in DMK's DNA. Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and RS Bharathi had abused Governor RN Ravi and said they'll kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists," ANI quoted Narayan Thirupathy as saying.

(With Agency Inputs.)