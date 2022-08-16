DMK Moves SC Challenging Definition Of 'Freebies' As MK Stalin Joins Chorus Against Centre's Dissent

MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has joined Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to oppose the dissent shown by the Central government for the 'freebies' promised by political parties. The DMK has also filed a plea in the Supreme Court in the ongoing case and contended that the "scope of a freebie is very wide and there are a lot of aspects which need to be considered".

The top court is hearing a PIL filed by BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay, which opposes the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections and seeks the Election Commission to invoke its powers to freeze their election symbols and cancel their registration. Kejriwal's AAP was the only party so far which challenged the stance of the petition.

The DMK, in its petition, argued that a welfare scheme announced by the state government cannot be classified as a freebie. "This Hon'ble Court cannot have a restrictive approach for classifying any scheme or act by the Union/State Legislature to be a 'freebie' without considering the magnitude of resultant consequences and social welfare at both micro and macro level," the DMK said in its petition.

The petition said that in a welfare scheme, free services are introduced with an intent to secure social order and economic justice under the Constitution's Article 38 to minimise the inequalities in income, status, facilities and opportunities. "In no imaginable reality, it could be construed as a freebie," the petition read.

"The ruling government at the Union giving tax holidays to foreign companies, waiver of bad loans of influential industrialists, granting crucial contracts to favoured conglomerates etc. also have to be considered and cannot be left untouched," the petition added.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP on Tuesday submitted in the Supreme Court that the curb on electoral speeches, without legislative backing, would be violative of the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression and the proposed committee may not “encompass the regulation, let alone prohibition, of certain types of electoral speech.”

"Further, if concerns over fiscal deficit and responsibility are indeed the point of the present proceedings (in the PIL), targeting and regulating electoral speech will amount to nothing more than a wild-goose chase," AAP contended.

"Trying to address issues of fiscal deficit by attacking electoral speech will both hurt the democratic quality of elections by prohibiting parties from communicating their ideological stances on welfare, while also making no progress in achieving fiscal responsibility," it said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which has sought suggestions from all the stakeholders on the issue of setting up the panel to discuss and suggest measures on irrational freebies, is scheduled to hear the PIL on Wednesday.

In one of the earlier hearings, the bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had said the provision of freebies was a serious economic issue and the "freebie budget" at election time goes above the regular budget.

The Supreme Court on August 3 had asked stakeholders like the Centre, Niti Aayog, Finance Commission, and the RBI, to brainstorm on the "serious" issue of freebies and put forth “constructive suggestions” to tackle it. It also rapped the poll panel by saying that this situation had arisen since the poll body did not take a stand.