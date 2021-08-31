The accident took place at around 2:30 am on Tuesday. While six people died on the spot, the seventh person died in St. John's Hospital, where the bodies were transferred following the accident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Son and daughter-in-law of Y Prakash, DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu's Hosur, were among the seven people who died in a brutal car accident on Tuesday in Bengaluru's Koramangala area. Confirming the tragic incident, MLA Y Prakash, said that his son Karun Sagar and daughter-in-law Bindu were travelling in the Audi car which hit a street light pole, killing all the seven people who were inside.

Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GTcob09pG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

#UPDATE | The seven people who died in the Bengaluru accident include Karuna Sagar and Bindu, son & daughter-in-law of DMK MLA from Hosur (Tamil Nadu) Y Prakash, the MLA confirms



The couple was travelling in the Audi car which hit a street light pole, leading to the accident — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

According to reports, the accident happened after the speeding luxury Audi Q3 car of MLA Y Prakash's son rammed into a pole on the footpath and dashed against the wall of a nearby building. The airbags of the luxury vehicles did not open, leading to the death of all the travellers in the vehicle, the Audugodi traffic police said.

The eyewitnesses recalled the incident, that they heard an explosion-like sound. Soon, the public gathered and called an ambulance and the police. Four of them were not breathing and it took nearly 20 minutes to drag the bodies out of the vehicle.

The deceased are identified as Karuna Sagar (28), son of DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency Y. Prakash, his wife Dr Bindu, daughter-in-law of MLA Prakash, Ishita (21), Dr Dhanusha (21), Akshay Goyal (23), Utsav and Rohith (23). All the deceased are aged between 20 to 30 years. Three of them sat in front and four sat in the back. None of them wore seat belts as per the preliminary investigations. All dead bodies are kept at the mortuary of Saint John's hospital.

According to police, Karuna Sagar came to Bengaluru for the purchase of medicines at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. He also carried out business in Bengaluru. The family has called him for dinner at 9.30 p.m. He informed his family that he will not come for dinner and went ahead with his friends.

Additional Commissioner for Traffic Dr Ravikanthe Gowda visited the spot and said, "The accident has taken place due to negligent and rash driving. An investigation will be conducted by a team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) into the incident."

It is yet to be ascertained whether the driver behind the wheels drove the car in an inebriated state. The driver had lost control of the speeding car, which had rammed into the electric pole on the footpath and later dashed into the wall of Punjab National Bank building.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan