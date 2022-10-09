DMK Leader MK Stalin Elected Unopposed As Party's President For Second Time

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been elected as party president at the party's general council meeting held in Chennai on Sunday. Stalin has been unanimously voted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's president for the second time, announced DMK Senior Leader and Ex. Minister Arcot. Veeraswamy.

In the same meeting, party veterans Duraimurugan and T R Baalu were unanimously elected as general secretary and treasurer of DMK for the second time as well.

Moreover, DMK Women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozli were nominated as DMK Deputy General secretary. Earlier, Subbulakshmi Jagadhesan held the portfolio. Last month she resigned from the primary membership of the party.

When the Chief Minister arrived at the venue of the general council meeting here, he was accorded a rousing reception by party workers.

As part of the DMK's 15th organisational polls, the party president, general secretary and treasurer were elected following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state.

The 69-year-old top leader, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

Stalin was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of Karunanidhi. Stalin is the second president of the DMK.

Karunanidhi became the first president of the DMK in 1969 and it was for the first time the post of president was created in the party. Icon of the Dravidian movement and DMK founder C N Annadurai was the party general secretary, the top post till his demise in 1969. The DMK was founded in 1949.

