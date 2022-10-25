Mishaps In Delhi, UP, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra Dampen Diwali Festivities For Some

THE COUNTRY celebrated Diwali with full fervour and joy on Monday. Despite a ban on firecrackers in several parts of the country, many incidents of bursting firecrackers were reported. Amid the celebrations of Diwali, many instances of fires, accidents and deaths were also reported from various parts of the country including Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

While Delhi reported 201 cases of fire on Diwali, a shop and a garment factory were gutted in fire on Monday. Maharashtra’s Thane reported 11 incidents of fire due to the bursting of firecrackers. In a shocking incident, a kid lost his life in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district while another lost an eye while bursting Diwali crackers in Hyderabad. In Pune, seven bikes reportedly caught fire triggered by firecrackers.

Here’s a look at some of the reported Diwali accidents:

Delhi: 201 fire incidents reported on Diwali

In one of the shocking incidents of Diwali accidents reported on Monday, a fire broke out in a garment factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area in the evening. Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory, while a fireman suffered minor injuries in the operation. Also, a fire broke out in a restaurant in northwest Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area.

We received a total of 201 fire calls between October 23rd-24th. Post midnight till 6am today, we received 63 more fire calls. 20% lesser calls received comparatively due to the ban on firecrackers... it was an overall peaceful Diwali: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director pic.twitter.com/ITfuUP1T8T — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

The Delhi fire department received 201 calls related to fire incidents on Diwali, which was 32 per cent higher than the last year, officials said on Tuesday. The department received 152 fire-related calls in 2021, 205 in 2020, and 245 in 2019, according to official data. This time the cases are much higher despite a ban on bursting firecrackers.

Delhi | A fire broke out at around 8pm, Oct 24 in a restaurant in Prashant Vihar, Rohini Sector-14. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot & fire was brought under control at around 10.55 pm, Oct 24. No casualties were reported: Fire dept pic.twitter.com/4cY32AYr4E — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Andhra Pradesh: Death of a boy due to bursting firecrackers

An 11-year-boy died while bursting firecrackers in Machilipatnam of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Monday. In another incident reported from Telaprolu village of Krishna district, one hut was gutted in a fire. In Hyderabad, ten people were reportedly injured and hospitalised while bursting crackers on the occasion of Diwali. In another mishap in Hyderabad, a child lost his eye.

हैदराबाद: दीपावली के अवसर पर पटाखे फोड़ने के दौरान 10 लोग घायल और अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए।



सिविल सर्जन डॉ नज़ाबी बेगम ने बताया, "कल हमारे पास 3 मामले आऐ थे आज हमारे पास 10 मामले आए जिनमें से 4 मामले गंभीर थे। इनमें से एक बच्चे की आंख खराब हो गई और अन्य 3 की सर्जरी होगी।" (24.10) pic.twitter.com/Tsqrpg8vTo — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 24, 2022

Jharkhand: 2 dead after bus catches fire after Diya lit inside

Two people were burnt to death after the bus they were sleeping in caught fire due to an earthen lamp (Diya) that they lit inside the bus on Monday night. The deceased have been identified as the driver and helper of the bus, Ranchi police said.

Maharashtra: 11 incidents of fire reported in Thane, Mumbai recorded firing incidents

The state of Maharashtra also reported firing incidents on Diwali. At least 11 incidents of fire were reported at different locations in Thane due to the bursting of firecrackers, Thane Municipal Corporation said, adding that no injuries were reported.

"Fire broke out at 11 places in Thane due to firecrackers. Thane Fire Brigade had received a total of 16 calls yesterday [Diwali], of which 11 were about fire due to firecrackers. However, the fire brigade says that no one was injured in the incident," Thane Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday.

A ‘minor’ fire also broke out on the seventh floor of a residential building in suburban Goregaon (East) on Monday night, but no casualty was reported, a fire department official said. According to the official, the fire started on the top floor of the ground-plus seven-storey structure - Dhiraj Valley - in the Gokul Dham area at around 9.30 pm and it was put out in about 35 minutes.

Maharashtra | Fire broke out at 26 different locations in Mumbai due to firecrackers yesterday. However, the fire brigade says that no one was injured in the incidents. In the last 3 days, a total of 70 fire calls came to the fire brigade: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Meanwhile, a fire also broke out at a footwear godown in Vasai in the Palghar district. Fire tenders reached the spot. No casualties were reported, the Vasai fire department had said. In the city of Pune, 15 incidents of fires were reported and 7 bikes were gutted in a blaze started by crackers.

Uttar Pradesh: Woman killed, her son injured as explosives stored for making firecrackers burst in Gonda

In another horrible incident which took place in UP’s Gonda, a woman was killed and her son was injured when explosives stored in their house for making firecrackers burst on Monday. The roof of the house in the Nawabganj area of the district was damaged in the explosion that took place on the morning of Diwali. A house nearby was also damaged in the explosion. Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said the deceased was identified as Khairunnisha (52) and the injured as Ibrahim (32).

Gonda, UP: 2-storey building collapses in a blast; one dead



Blast might've happened due to big amount of explosives inside house for Diwali. Rescue op done. A woman &her son,present inside house,were injured; woman died&son in hospital. Work underway to clear debris,probe on:ASP pic.twitter.com/UwPSgSPdcr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 24, 2022

In Agra’s Jagdishpura area, a two-storeyed warehouse caught fire late on Monday night when a burning firecracker fell on it. A family residing on the first floor of the building was rescued in time. Another footwear godown on the second floor was completely gutted. According to witnesses, a burning rocket landed on the second floor of the building where some inflammable material had been stored. A few minutes later, smoke was seen coming out of the building which was then engulfed in flames.