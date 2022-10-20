Diwali 2022: These States Have Banned Firecrackers, Imposed Penalties For Violation; Full List

Diwali is around the corner and everyone is filled with excitement and zeal to celebrate the festival. However, the festival of lights also coincides with a time when several parts of the country experience worsened air quality and pollution. A ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers has left people in some states confused as to how they would celebrate the much hyped festival of the year.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared a ban on the bursting of crackers on Diwali with a penalty of Rs 200, which could go up to Rs 5,000, and a jail sentence of six months to three years.

Penalties will be imposed on those who will violate the rules under section 9B of the Explosive Act, production, storage and sale of firecrackers in New Delhi. A team of 408 has been formulated to carry out the ban. Here’s a list of states who put a ban on firecrackers:

Delhi: Bursting of firecrackers is prohibited in the national capital till January 2023.

Punjab: The state has not imposed a complete ban on firecrackers, but it has allowed bursting of firecrackers in a window of two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm on October 24, 2022.

State Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also said that the people will be allowed to burst crackers from 4 am to 5 am, and 9 pm to 10 pm on November 8, on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev.

Bihar: The Bihar government on Saturday announced a complete ban on the production, sale and all kind of use of firecrackers in three cities, including Gaya, Muzzaffarpur and Patna.

West Bengal: Only green fireworks are allowed during Kali Puja on October 24, 2022. The Calcutta High Court has announced no fireworks except green crackers that have QR codes in them will be allowed . These green crackers will be imported and sold only during the festival.

Haryana: The state of Haryana has banned the manufacture, sale and any kind of production related to firecrackers, excluding green crackers. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPB) has also prohibited several events that might occur during the winter season which will increase the air pollution to the extreme levels.

Tamil Nadu: The state is following a trend from past four years by allowing them to burst crackers for an hour. The state allows a window of an hour twice on that day. The window lies between 6 to 7 am and 7 to 8 pm. An advisory was also issued by the state’s pollution control board that has prohibited the bursting around silent areas like hospitals, schools and courts.