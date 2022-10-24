Diwali 2022: India Celebrates Festival Of Lights With Gusto After Two Years Of Covid-19 Lull

AFTER two years of muted celebrations due to the pandemic, residents across the country celebrated Diwali with grandeur on Monday as colourful lights brightened buildings and earthen lamps dotted residences.



People exchanged sweets and gifts, visited temples, and exchanged greetings while dressed in their finest attire.

Here's all you need to know:

1. On Monday, the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged Diwali candy at several border outposts along the international border in the Punjab and Jammu regions. On different religious holidays like Eid and Diwali, as well as on their respective Independence Days, the border security personnel of India and Pakistan share treats and greetings

2.The top brass of the Defense Forces celebrated Deepawali on Monday with troops along the forward stretches of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan, following the lead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi has spent the past eight years travelling to various Indian frontiers and celebrating Deepawali with the armed forces.

Highlights from today’s Diwali celebrations in Kargil. Watch… pic.twitter.com/ht2B8Y25ER — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

3. Addressing the soldiers, he said "India stands for peace and has always considered war as not the first but last resort, but its armed forces have the strength and strategies to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye on the nation."

4. People burst crackers and celebrate Diwali in many parts of the country.

Gujarat | A large number of traders and businessmen performed puja of their 'bahi khata' (ledger) at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Surat today on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/VqES312mTy — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

5.Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared Diwali wishes for her fans by posting wholesome pictures of her family celebrating the auspicious festival.

Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures along with the caption, "This is Us. From mine to your's...Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."

6. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan performed Lakshmi Puja with his family at his bungalow, Pratiksha, in Juhu. Big B and his son Abhishek were spotted entering the bungalow in their car. Abhishek was seen driving their luxurious car while Big B was seated next to him.

7.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee performed Kali Puja at her residence in Kolkata. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated Diwali with residents of Harijan Colony, Fatasil Ambari and also unveiled a statue of Shri Sai Baba.

8.In Surat, a large number of traders and businessmen performed puja of their 'bahi khata' (ledger) at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Surat today on the occasion of Diwali.

9. Firecrackers were set off by people in many parts of the national capital, flouting the ban imposed by the city government. Delhi's air quality turned "very poor" on Monday amid an increase in stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions that allowed the accumulation of pollutants.

