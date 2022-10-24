Diwali 2022: Delhi Chokes As Air Quality Dips Overnight, Bursting Of Crackers Continues

A layer of smog covers the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi woke up to a smoggy morning on Diwali as the air quality in the national capital inched closer to "very poor" category. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) dipped to 298 at 6 am on Monday as compared to 259 on Sunday evening.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, such as calm winds and low temperatures, were attributed for the accumulation of pollutants in air. Emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning also added to the worsening of air quality.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259 on Sunday evening was the lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years. Further, air pollution rose overnight as people continued to burst crackers amid a drop in temperature and wind speed. The number of farm fires increased to 1,318, the highest this season so far.

At least 19 out of the 35 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the "very poor" category, while one (Anand Vihar) reported "severe" pollution levels.

The cities in the national capital region also reported poor air quality: Ghaziabad (300), Noida (299), Greater Noida (282), Gurugram (249) and Faridabad (248).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, had earlier predicted that the air quality will continue to remain "very poor" if no firecrackers are burst.

Bursting of firecrackers in Delhi could lead to the air quality falling to "severe" levels at night. The situation would continue to remain in the "red" zone for another day, SAFAR predicted.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution has so far remained as low as 5 per cent due to a slow transport-level wind speed, but, it is likely to increase to 8 per cent on Monday. SAFAR warned that the transport-level wind direction and speed is likely to become "very favourable" for transport of smoke from stubble burning from Monday afternoon.