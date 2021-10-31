New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Diwali and other festivals approaching, several state and union territory (UT) government across the country have imposed restrictions over the sale, purchase and bursting of crackers as a measure to control pollution.



This comes after the Supreme Court said though there is not a complete ban on bursting firecrackers, fireworks containing barium salts are prohibited, adding that people are advised to use only green crackers.



Here’s a list of all states and UTs that have imposed curbs on the sale, purchase, and bursting of crackers for Diwali and other festivals:



Delhi: On September 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a complete ban on firecrackers, saying it was "essential to save lives".



Later, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said strict actions under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act will be taken against those who will be found violating the orders.



Punjab: The Punjab government has given relaxation for two hours (between 8 and 10 pm) to people and they are only allowed to burn green crackers. However, the Punjab government has completely banned the use of firecrackers in Jalandhar and Mandi Gobindgarh from Wednesday midnight due to poor air quality index (AQI) levels.



The state government has given similar relaxation to people for Gurupurab on November 19 with the timings being from 4 to 5 am, and 9 to 10 pm.



Harayana: The Haryana government imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect in 14 districts of the state including Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sonipat.



The state disaster management took the decision ahead of Diwali as the use of firecrackers can be fatal for children and the elderly. The agency also made it clear that the orders will be applicable to even those districts where the quality of air during November is “poor” or worse.



Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in NCR and cities where the air quality index is poor.



Chhattisgarh: Issuing guidelines, the Chhattisgarh government has allowed people to burst firecrackers during Diwali and Guruparva for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm; 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas.



The state government, however, directed the officials to strictly implement the National Green Tribunal’s orders regarding the use of firecrackers during the Diwali and New Year celebrations.



West Bengal: The Mamta Banarjee-led TMC government in Bengal has imposed a complete ban on the sale, purchase, and use of all firecrackers ahead of Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations.



Assam: The Assam Pollution Control Board has also imposed a ban on firecrackers during Diwali. However, the board has given a relaxation of two hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali, from 6 am to 8 am during Chhath Puja, and on Christmas and New Year’s Eve from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am, and has asked people to burst green crackers only.



Maharashtra: In order to keep the air quality index in right place, the Maharashtra government has urged people not to burst crackers this Diwali and also issued directives. It also requested people to light up lamps instead of firecrackers and asked them not to overcrowd markets for Diwali shopping.



Karnataka: Issuing an order, the Karnataka government allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers only during Diwali.



"Other than green crackers that have been permitted by the Supreme Court in its directions, no other crackers can be sold or burst," an order signed by the Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said.



Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government has prohibited the sale of firecrackers containing Barium salts. The government further said that strict actions will be taken against the people who will violate the rules.

