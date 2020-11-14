Diwali 2020: Apart from riding a tank, PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Force who lost their lives on the line of duty.

Jaisalmer | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday continued his tradition of celebrating the Diwali with the soldiers of the Armed Forces and arrived at the Longewala border outpost in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, the Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country. PM Modi also took a ride on a tank in Longewala. News agency ANI shared the video which has not got viral on social media.

Apart from riding a tank, PM Modi also laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Force who lost their lives on the line of duty during his visit to Jaisalmer's Longewala.

While celebrating the Diwali with jawans, the Prime Minister was also seen distributing sweets among the soldiers of the BSF in Longewala.

Since assuming the office in 2014, PM Modi has regularly visited border outposts to celebrate his Diwali. On Saturday, he visited he met the soldiers of the BSF at the Longewala border outpost and said the no power in the world can stop India's brave soldiers from guarding the borders of the country.

"I would like to extend my Diwali greetings. I am here to convey ever Indias greetings to you today. I would like to wish all our security forces on the occasion of Diwali. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country. This country is happy and we are celebrating festivals because of your existence," said PM Modi.

"You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I am with you all. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces. I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today, have brought the love and blessings for you," he added.

