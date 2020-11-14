Diwali 2020: In a series of tweets, President Kovind said that Diwali is a "festival of cleanliness" and urged people to celebrate a "pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted people across the country on the special occasion of Diwali and urged the countrymen to help needy as this festival "inspires us to work for the service of humanity".

In a series of tweets, President Kovind said that Diwali is a "festival of cleanliness" and urged people to celebrate a "pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali".

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country," President Kovind tweeted.

PM Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and tweeted, "wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy".

On Friday, the Prime Minister had appealed to citizens of the country to light a 'diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we've for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We're also grateful to families of those on the borders," he tweeted.

Apart from President Kovind and PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

"This holy festival of Deepawali brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen, I wish all the best health for everyone. Best wishes on Deepotsav," Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh appealed the countrymen to light a diya for the soldiers on the frontlines who fearlessly protect the country.

"I extend my greetings to former soldiers of the country and their families on the occasion of Diwali. They gave their lives in the security and service of the country. Even though they are no longer in active service, their passion to do anything for the country remains commendable," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma