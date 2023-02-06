Divorced Woman Entitled To Maintenance Under Domestic Violence Law: Bombay HC

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday said that a woman is entitled to maintenance under the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act) even after divorce.

A single bench of Justice RG Avachat in its January 24 order upheld an order of May 2021 passed by a sessions court directing the man, a police constable, to pay a maintenance of Rs 6,000 per month to his divorced wife. It noted that the plea raises the question of whether a divorced wife is entitled to claim maintenance under the Domestic Violence Act.

In its order, the high court noted that the definition of the term "domestic relationship" suggest that a relationship between two persons who live or have lived together at any point in time (mostly in the past) in a shared household, when they are related by onsanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship of the nature of marriage.

"The petitioner being husband was under statutory obligation to make provisions of maintenance of his wife. Since he failed to make such provision, the respondent/wife had no option but to file an application under the DV Act," the court said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Justice Avachat also said that the man was "fortunate" that he was directed to pay a sum of only Rs 6,000 per month when he was in police service and was receiving Rs 25,000 per month.

According to the petition, the man and woman married in May 2013 but began living apart in July 2013 due to matrimonial disputes.The couple later got divorced.

The woman, meanwhile, had sought maintenance under the DV Act.

Earlier, the family court had rejected her application, following which she approached the sessions court, which in 2021 allowed her plea. However, the man's petition in the High Court claimed that because there is no longer a marital relationship, his wife is not entitled to any relief under the act.The man also claimed in court that all of his maintenance arrears had been paid by the date of the divorce.

During the ongoing proceedings, the woman opposed the plea, claiming that the provisions of the DV Act ensure that even a divorced or obatined wife is entitled to maintenance and other ancillary reliefs.