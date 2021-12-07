New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Tuesday expressed concerns over four years of imprisonment sentenced to ousted leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi by the court and said that "we are disturbed at the verdict."

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) comes in days after the Myanmar court sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison for 'inciting dissent' against the military and breaching COVID rules in the country.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighboring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a media query about the proceedings against the ousted leader.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld," Bagchi said. "Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern," he added.

"It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation's future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue," Bagchi said in a statement.

The sentence came nearly 10 months after the Myanmar military ousted the democratically elected government in the country and slammed serious charges against the democratic leaders in the country.

Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), was among the key people detained by the military following the coup. The 76 years-old faces almost a dozen charges including incitement, violation of Covid-19 protocols, and violation of the Official Secrets Act, which add up to the combined maximum sentence of more than 100 years.

She has rejected all allegations, reported the news platform CNN.

(With ANI Inputs)

