'Distressed Passenger Forced To Return To Her Seat': Shankar Mishra's Co-passenger Slams Air India Crew

ON THE journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26, Shankar Mishra, accused of peeing on a fellow female passenger was sitting next to Dr Sugata Bhattacharjee, a well-known US-based doctor of Audiology.

“I would not have been this vocal. I waited, but when his father said this did not happen, it triggered me," Dr Bhattacharjee was quoted as saying by PTI in an interview.

The dignity of a woman was played with. The Tata name has been tarnished. It's not a happy story. But at the end of the day, it was a moral call for me, it was morality and I thought it was my moral obligation to stand and make a complaint and I did," he further said.

Last week, Mishra’s father had said in Boisar near Mumbai that his son is innocent and he can not do such things with a elder woman of his mother’s age. He further blamed the pilot for the inaction in dealing with the situation.

34-year-old Shankar Mishra was apprehended by Delhi Police in Bengaluru after he was traced to that city through technical surveillance. A Delhi court denied the police's request for his custody and instead ordered him to be held in judicial remand for 14 days.

Dr Bhattacharjee told that Mishra was in seat 8C and he was in seat 8A in the business class. Bhattacharjee remained silent on the ongoing investigation and said that the law would follow its course.

In a handwritten complaint to the airlines, Bhattacharjee claimed that despite there being four vacant first-class seats, the distressed passenger was forced to return to her dirty seat.

He said that his complaint was that they did not follow a lot of standard operating protocols. When something like this happens, you first contain a distressed passenger. The whole incident is very sad. The dignity of a senior citizen was played with because of over-intake of alcohol, a young person is in trouble, he has lost his job, and his family and everybody else around him is going through a hard time including him.

My anger was that nobody stood up to the responsibility and there were multiple failures in the procedural part," PTI quoted Bhattacharjee as saying. However, Bhattacharjee noted that two young crew members who were working in economy class were wearing gloves and contributing to the clean-up.

“In every disaster there are heroes, but the buck stops with the top guy - the Pilot in Command. He should have done anything and everything to handle the situation. He should have given her a fresh seat, made a formal complaint," he said.