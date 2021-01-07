US Capitol Violence: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet to condemn the violence said that 'orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue', adding that 'a democratic process must go on and should not be subverted through unlawful protests'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to the unprecedented violence that erupted at the US Capitol and said that 'he is distressed to see the news about rioting and violence in Washington DC'. The chaotic situation occurred when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, damaged the property and clashed with the police, who resorted to tear gas shells to disperse the rioters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet to condemn the violence said that 'orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue', adding that 'a democratic process must go on and should not be subverted through unlawful protests'.

"Distressed to see news about rioting & violence in Washington DC. An orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

A chaotic scene unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police, resulting in multiple injuries and forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential election.

US President Donald Trump's supporters, who marched at the Capitol, reiterated his claims that the recently-concluded presidential election was 'stolen', and demanded their 'voices be heard'. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

The protesters managed to overpower the law enforcement officers and swarmed the House and Senate chambers, leading to the evacuation of several Congressional buildings. Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

Leaders around the world condemned the incident, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan