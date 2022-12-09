Distracted By Ads, Man Seeks Rs 75 Lakh From YouTube; Here's What Court Did

THE Supreme Court on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on a petitioner who sought a compensation of Rs 75 lakh from YouTube for allegedly showing s*xually explicit advertisements which distracted him during the exam preparation for the Madhya Pradesh Police exam.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka slammed petitioner Anand Kishor Choudhary for filing an "atrocious" petition.

The apex court also mentioned that the petitioner had the choice of not watching the advertisements adding that such petitions are an utter waste of judicial time.

"One of the most atrocious petitions filed by the petitioner stated that while preparing for MP Police exams, he subscribed to YouTube where there were sexual advertisements. He sought notice from YouTube and a ban on nudity in ads and Rs 75 lakh compensation. If you do not like the ad, do not watch it. Why he watched the ad is his prerogative. Such petitions are an utter waste of judicial time," the bench said.

At first, the bench imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the petitioner, however, he apologised to the court, claiming his parents are labourers and sought to withdraw the petition.

To this, Justice Kaul said, "You think you can come to this court whenever you want publicity. I will reduce the costs but will not forgive you (Aap ko lagta hain ki publicity ke liye jab chahe idhar aa sakte ho. Cost kam kar dunga lekin maaf nahi karuna)."

The bench then reduced the costs to Rs 25,000 from Rs 75 lakh and asked the petitioner to deposit it with the Supreme Court's Mediation Centre.

This came after Choudhary, a student of MA, moved the apex court seeking Rs 75 lakh compensation from Google-owned streaming platform, YouTube alleging that the s*xual advertisement on the platform distracted him during his exam preparations.

He also mentioned that he was unable to pass the Madhya Pradesh police exam as he was distracted and also sought a blanket ban on nudity on social media platforms.

(With inputs from ANI)