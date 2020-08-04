The statement came in response to a media person’s query on whether Congress’ doors are open for the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the other 19 dissident party members.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Rebel MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp should forego the hospitality of the Bharatiya Janata Party and security of the Haryana Police if they wish to hold a dialogue with Congress, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Tuesday.

The statement came in response to a media person’s query on whether Congress’ doors are open for the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the other 19 dissident party members.

“They (dissident MLAs) should first leave the hospitality of the BJP and security of the Haryana government, if they want to hold a dialogue. They should break their friendship with the BJP and ghar wapasi karein (return home),” Surjewala said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The Congress spokesperson hit out at the Haryana government, saying that it has engaged the police personnel in providing security to the rebel MLA, while there is no police to prevent crime incidences.

“For 19 MLAs, around 1,000 police personnel has been deployed. The BJP is providing security to dissident Congress MLAs. What does this mean?” he asked.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations.

In another statement, Surjewala took an exception to the Bihar Police’s interference in connection with a probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.



“The constitution and law uphold that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government. Bihar government and its police cannot forcefully take action in other states. Such an action will lead to anarchy,” he said.

It may be noted that the Bihar police had launched a probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death after deceased’s father, KK Singh lodged FIR in Rajiv Nagar Police Station, Patna. The FIR has filed against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).





Posted By: Lakshay Raja