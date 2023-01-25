‘Disrespectful Colloquialism’: EAM Jaishankar Slams Mike Pompeo’s Remark On Sushma Swaraj

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday slammed the remarks made by Ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj calling it a “disrespectful colloquialism”.

Pompeo, in his recently released book, said that he never considered Sushma Swaraj as an ‘important political player’ but he had a good relationship with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“I have seen a passage in Secretary Pompeo's book referring to Smt Sushma Swaraj ji. I always held her in great esteem and had an exceptionally close and warm relationship with her. I deplore the disrespectful colloquialism used for her,” EAM S Jaishankar was quoted as saying by PTI in response to Pompeo’s claims.

Pompeo used the American slang terms ‘goofball’ and ‘heartland political hack’ to describe Sushma Swaraj in his book ‘Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love’, which was released on Tuesday.

Sushma Swaraj was the external affairs minister in the first term of the Modi government from May 2014 to May 2019. The BJP stalwart died in August 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

"On the Indian side, my original counterpart was not an important player on the Indian foreign policy team. Instead, I worked much more closely with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, a close and trusted confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Pompeo mentioned in his book, as reported by PTI.

Trump loyalist Pompeo served as CIA Director in his government from 2017 to 2018 before taking over as Secretary of State from 2018 to 2021.

The former top American diplomat, who is now thinking to contest for the 2024 presidential run writes in his book, "My second Indian counterpart was Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. In May 2019, we welcomed "J" as India's new foreign minister. I could not have asked for a better counterpart. I love this guy. English is one of the seven languages he speaks, and his is somewhat better than mine.”

Furthermore, Pompeo described Jaishankar as ‘Professional, rational, and a fierce defender of his boss and his country.”

“We hit it off immediately. In our first meeting, I was bemoaning, in a very diplomatic speech, that his predecessor had not been particularly helpful," Pompeo said, as reported by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs.)