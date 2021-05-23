This comes after the IMA sent a legal notice to Ramdev for allegedly describing modern medicine as a "stupid science".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has asked Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to retract his remark in which he said that more people died because of the mordern medical treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic than the coronavirus itself.

"I have written a letter to yoga guru Ramdev and asked him to withdraw the objectionable statement. The statement disrespect the corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country," Vardhan said.

I have written a letter to yoga guru Ramdev & asked him to withdraw the objectionable statement. The statement disrespect the corona warriors & hurt the sentiments of the country: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Ramdev's statement against allopathy pic.twitter.com/4bsnc2SfS0 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

This comes after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sent a legal notice to Ramdev for allegedly describing modern medicine as a "stupid science".

Condemning Ramdev's words, IMA in its press release has demanded that the "Union Health Minister either accept the accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act."

"IMA brings to the notice of our Hon. Health minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the IMA statement reads.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA said Ramdev has claimed that "allopathy is a stupid science" and medicines such as Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines", the association said quoting the yoga guru. Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act as “untutored” statements are "a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him", the apex doctors' body said in a statement.

Reacting to the controversy, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust issued a statement, denying the comments, and said, "it is clarified that the truncated version of the video is totally out of context of what is sought to be conveyed by Swami jee."

