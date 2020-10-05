The probe agency has so far recovered Rs 50 lakh from its serach operations at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Central Bureau of Investigations on Monday carried out searches at 14 locations associated with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar in connection with an alleged corruption case. The probe agency has so far recovered Rs 50 lakh from its serach operations at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against the Congress leader based on a source information from another agency. The information relates to assets amassed during Shivakumar's tenure as a minister in Karnataka, they said.

Reacting to the development, Congress launched scathing attacks on the union government, with party General Secretary Randeeep Singh Surjewala terming it “raid raj” and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah terming it to be an effort by the BJP government at the Centre to derail the Congress party’s preparations for the bypolls.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala charged that “the insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter them… The CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt”.

He further added “Let Modi and Yeddyurappa governments and BJP’s frontal organisations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers and leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.” Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah too in a tweet said, "@BJP4India has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics & mislead public attention. The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar''s house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this."

Last year in September, the Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against him. He was accused of routing unaccounted money through hawala channels with the help of others. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Shivakumar was charged with tax evasion and ‘hawala’ transactions worth crores of rupees.

(with agency inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha