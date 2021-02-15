Disha Ravi is 21-year-old student-cum-climate activist who is doing her graduation in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi for allegedly "editing" the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious agricultural laws. However, little did the police know that Ravi's arrest will trigger a nationwide outrage after several politicians and activists came out in public in her support.

Leading the charge against Ravi's arrest was Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal who called the incident an "unprecedented attack on democracy" and said that "supporting farmers is not a crime".

Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too came out in support of Ravi and demanded her release on Twitter while using the hashtag "India being silenced".

Her colleague and former Union Minister P Chidambaram also condemned the arrest of Ravi. In a series of Tweets, Chidambaram attacked the Centre and said that "Indian state must be standing on very shaky foundations if Ravi has become a threat to the nation".

"A 'tool kit' to support the farmers' protest is more dangerous than the intrusion by Chinese troops into Indian territory! India is becoming the theatre of the absurd and it is said that the Delhi Police has become a tool of the oppressors," he added.

Congress' Kapil Sibal also came out in support of Ravi and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this "badlav". "Is the state so weak that a tweet threatens its security? Is the state so paranoid that a 22 year is a national security threat? Is the state so intolerant that it cannot tolerate youth standing with farmers?," he said.

Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) also condemned the arrest of Ravi and slammed the government, saying she "stood in support of the farmers". "We demand her immediate unconditional release," the SKM said in the statement.

Who is Disha Ravi and why was she arrested?

Disha Ravi is 21-year-old student-cum-climate activist who is doing her graduation in Bachelor of Business Administration from a private college in Bengaluru. She is also the founder of the 'Fridays For Future India' group and has been regularly writing columns and articles in leading news portals on climate action.

"My motivation to join climate activism came from seeing my grandparents, who are farmers, struggle with the effects of the climate crisis. At the time, I wasn't aware that what they were experiencing was the climate crisis because climate education is non-existent where I'm from. Only when I did my research, did I find out about it," she said in an interview with Auto Report Africa last year.

The Delhi Police claims that Ravi allegedly edited the toolkit shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and has accepted that in the initial interrogation. The police believe that Ravi is also one of the key conspirators in the 'toolkit' case.

"Disha Ravi is an editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started WhatsApp group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," the Delhi Police said.

The police even that Ravi, who has been sent to 5-day remand, broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and wanted to support the farmers' protest.

What the case is all about?

The case belongs to the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg over the farmers' protest. The Delhi Police has registered a case under Section 124 A and Section 153 A of the IPC in this regard and has asked Google to provide information registration details about the case.

Thunberg, however, has reiterated that her support for the farmers will continue, noting that "no amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that".

The government, however, has said that international celebrities should refrain from saying anything about India's internal matters.

"Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, and offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India," the Centre has said.

