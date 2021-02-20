The police said that Ravi was aware of legal actions and had allegedly deleted the WhatsApp chats which show that "there was sinister design behind this toolkit".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Saturday claimed that climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested earlier this month from Bengaluru, was a part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create and unrest in the country in the garb of the ongoing farmers' protest.

During a hearing in the Patiala House Court, the Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was also in touch with those advocating Khalistan and had prepared the toolkit document.

The police further said that Ravi was aware of legal actions and had allegedly deleted the WhatsApp chats which show that "there was sinister design behind this toolkit".

"This toolkit was clearly designed. You are taken to sites that defame Indian Army..how Indian Army committed genocide in Kashmir," Senior counsel SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

"When you read the Toolkit, you are redirected to these material. This is the purpose. With all this background, people are saying that India is committing genocide in Kashmir," he added.

The Delhi Police told the court that Ravi and others were working in a "coordinated manner to sabotage" the Republic Day and were supported by pro-Khalistani organisation Sikh Poetic Justice.

The police further said that raids were also carried out at the residence of Nikita Jacob and claimed that she has removed the evidence.

It also said that Ravi had shared the toolkit with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who "accidentally or otherwise put it on social media".

"Investigation is at the nascent stage. We are yet to confront her with other accused. She later admitted that she deleted (the WhatsApp group)...her lie was caught and she admitted that she created the group," Raju told High Court, as reported Bar and Bench.

"She is not cooperating with the investigation. This is just a preliminary investigation. We have to send it to FSL and experts to recover what has been deleted," Raju added.

Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police earlier this month from Bengaluru in connection with the Greta Thunberge toolkit case. However, her arrest had sparked nationwide outragewith many calling it "atrocious".

Later, Ravi filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

The petition has also sought to restrain the media from publishing the content or extract of any private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma