New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Arrested climate activist Disha Ravi had asked Greta Thunberg to remove a toolkit document on the farmers' protest after its incriminating details accidentally got into the public domain, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

21-year-old Ravi was arrested by the police on Saturday night from Karnataka's capital Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading the toolkit shared by Thunberg on her official Twitter handle. In a series of tweets, the police said Ravi was key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination.

"Disha Ravi, arrested by Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc," the police said.

The police said that the group collaborated with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. The toolkit document was shared with Thunberg by Ravi.

"Later, she (Ravi) asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than 2 lines editing that she claims," the following tweet read.

In this process,they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

Ravi was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police and sent to five-day judicial remand. The toolkit was shared by Thunberg on social media on the day when several foreign celebrities expressed solidarity with the ongoing protest against three agri-marketing laws passed by the Parliament in September, last year. Earlier, the Delhi Police has asked multinational technology company Google and Facebook-owned social media app Instagram to provide details of the account through which the 'Toolkit' document was uploaded.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja