Greta Thunberg Toolkit Case: The police said that Disha Ravi and Nikita Jacob had attended a Zoom meeting in January to create a Twitter storm ahead of the Republic Day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Monday said that Nikita Jacob, Shantanu and Disha Ravi were in touch with a pro-Khalistani group and had attended a Zoom meeting in January to create a Twitter storm ahead of the Republic Day.

"A woman named Puneet who is based in Canada connected these people to the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation. On January 11, Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by Poetic Justice Foundation in which modalities were chalked out," said the Delhi Police while addressing a press conference.

The police further said that it conducted a raid on February 11 on Jacob's residence in Mumbai and found that the trio created the toolkit. It also said that Google has replied to its querries over the toolkit document.

"Many screenshots of the toolkit were available on open source and were investigated. When the probe was able to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained from the court on February 9, against Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the toolkit google document," the police said.

Speaking about Disha arrest, the Delhi Police said that she was held in presence of her mother, the area SHO in Bengaluru and the due procedure was followed.

"Disha deleted WhatsApp group which she created to spread the 'toolkit'", the police said, adding that sent document to Greta Thunberg through Telegram app.

The Delhi Police has tightened its noose over the toolkit case that was shared by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg earlier in support of the farmers' protesting against the three agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi.

While the Delhi Police has already arrested Disha Ravi, the hunt to catch Shantanu and Nikita Jacob is on and has issued non-bailable warrants against the two.

Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend her support to the farmers' agitation against the three agricultural laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a "proof" of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma