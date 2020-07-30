Srivastava also underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity across the border areas has always been the basis of the bilateral relationship between India and China.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rebutting China’s claim of complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, made two days ago, India on Thursday denied the claims and said that the disengagement process has not been completed yet though some progress was made.

“There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, the ministry of external affairs as reported by news agency ANI.

Srivastava also underlined that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity across the border areas has always been the basis of the bilateral relationship between India and China.

“Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” he added.

Asserting that situation on the ground is easing, China on Tuesday claimed that troops had disengaged in “most localities” across the border in Ladakh.

“As border troops have disengaged in most localities, the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed, as reported by news agency PTI, in Beijing.

The Chinese spokesperson during the briefing also pointed out that India and China have recently conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels.

“Recently China and India have conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels. We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of WMCC,” Wang said on Tuesday.

Earlier, India in the last round of diplomatic talks stressed the need for early and complete disengagement along the LAC and de-escalation in border areas. In the last round of border negotiations, China claimed, “positive progress” in the talks and the area along Pangong lake and Depsang area remain contested.

(With ANI, PTI Inputs)

