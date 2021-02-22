Ladakh Standoff: The joint statement comes after the two sides held a marathon 16-hour talks that began at around 10 am on Saturday and ended at 2 am on Sunday to end the impasse along the LAC.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China on Sunday said that disengagement of troops in Pangong Tso is a "significant step" to restore peace and tranquility across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and agreed that it provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues in the region.

"Two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner," the two sides said in a joint statement.

The joint statement comes after the two sides held a marathon 16-hour talks that began at around 10 am on Saturday and ended at 2 am on Sunday to end the impasse along the LAC.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that India pressed for early disengagement of troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang during the talks on Sunday.

India has all along been maintaining that disengagement at all the friction points was necessary to de-escalate the situation in the region.



The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. The tensions escalated further after the deadly Galwan Valley clash where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Following the clash, India captured several stragically important areas in the eastern Ladakh, including Kailash Ranges in South Bank, which nearly brought the two sides on the brink of a war.

However, the tensions deescalated after the two sides several rounds of talks. Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament that New Delhi and Beijing have reached an agreement on the disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh.

Under the agreement, Rajnath said China will pull back its troops to the east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank of Pangong lake while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region. Similar action would take place on the south bank of the lake as well, he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma