Discussions Underway To Produce Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Engines Indigenously: DRDO Chief

DEFENCE Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chairman Samir Kamat on Tuesday said that discussions for an engine deal are underway that will help in the indigenisation of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and will further enable co-development with manufacturers. His comments came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the country will soon produce indigenous LCA engines.

Speaking at Aero India 2023 on Sunday, Rajnath Singh said that efforts are being made to completely indegenise Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. Currently, the LCA Tejas is integrated with an imported engine.

"We have showcased the Tapas drones (at the ongoing Bengaluru air show), which soared to a height of 15,000 feet. We have also showcased our UAV Archer, which could also be weaponised. We have also developed a set of new missiles, including the Akash NG, VSHORADS, and MPATGM," DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat as quoted by ANI said. "I can say that our weapon systems are on par with the best and indigenous," he added.

Kamat further said that there are ongoing conversations for the manufacture of engines for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Mark 2 with three defence companies in three different nations, as reported by ANI.

"The LCA Mark2 should be ready for induction by 2028. The first flight of the AMCA Phase 1 may take seven years and the induction can take 10 years from now. We cannot predict the timeline of the AMCA Mark 2 with a new engine until we sign an engine deal for co-development with another OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer). We have been holding discussions with Safran France, GE from the US, and Rolls Royce from the UK," the DRDO chief said.

"The GE-414 engines are going to be used in the LCA Mark2. The discussions with GE are underway and they are keen on it. We are just awaiting clearance by the US government," Kamat added.

Kamat said that the engines would be produced indigenously once the US government gives their approval. He informed that the matter was also discussed with the US government during NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to the nation.

"Hopefully, in the next 3-6 months, an announcement of the transfer of technology will happen and these engines would be made in the country itself," Kamat said.

The DRDO chief also informed that the first tripod-fired very short-range air defence system will be developed by the DRDO. The Army has also been granted approval to use the shoulder-fired variant.

(With Agencies Inputs.)