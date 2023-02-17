'Discrepancies Found, Income, Profits Not In Line With Operations In India': I-T Department After BBC Survey

A DAY after the Income Tax officials ended their three-day "survey" at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, the Income Tax Department has issued a statement claiming that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities are not commensurate with the scale of their operations in India.

A statement was issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) without naming the media organisation and said that the I-T teams have found crucial evidence by way of statements of employees, digital proof, and documents.

The department also claimed that its findings "indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances that have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group".

"The survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation," it alleges.

The IT department has also accused the officials of the BBC of using "dilatory tactics" or efforts to delay a probe.

"Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity," the department said in a statement.

According to the statement by the tax officials', the survey operations revealed that "services of seconded employees have been utilised for which reimbursement has been made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. Such remittance was also liable to be subject to withholding tax which has not been done".

The survey by the Income Tax officials was launched on February 14 at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, and it ended after about 60 hours on Thursday night.