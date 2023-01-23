'Discharge Me Of Political Responsibilities': Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Wishes To Step Down, Writes To PM

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Monday that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wants to be "discharged of all political responsibilities."

During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

Koshiyari, in a statement, wrote that he can never forget the love and affection that he has received from the people of the state.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years."

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," Mr Koshyari said in the statement to the media.

This comes just days after Prime Minister Modi's trip to Mumbai. He has expressed his desire to step down from the post ahead of the Mumbai civic elections.

Koshiyari's tenure has witnessed a number of controverises since his decision to organise the morning ceremony of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan after the assembly polls in 2019. Among the most recent is his remark that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an icon of old times. Following the event, the state saw statewide protests.