'Disappearing From Maharashtra Politics Like Mr India': BJP Hits Back At Uddhav Thackeray Over 'Mogambo' Jibe

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Union Home Minister "Mogambo" from the popular film "Mr India," the BJP centred its retort on the film's lead character, who has the ability to disappear. However, Thackeray did not mention Shah's name.

"Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home," BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, when asked about such remarks by the media in Akola, said one should happily accept such metaphors in politics.

Thackeray, hitting back at Shah and welcoming the EC's decision, sarcastically said, 'Mogambo khush hua'.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the Election Commission's decision to give the Shiv Sena name and the Bow and Arrow symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Earlier, the faction led by Shinde had filed a caveat on Saturday in the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard on the matter before giving any judgement.

Thackeray, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, stated on Sunday, "I have left the BJP, not Hindutva."He also claimed that he does not accept the Hindutva of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused it of misleading Hindus.

"I have left the BJP and not Hindutva. I don't accept BJP's Hindutva which divides people. The BJP is misleading Hindus, who are now awakened, by bringing issues like 'hijab' and cow slaughter during elections. There was a Hindu Akrosh Morcha in Mumbai recently. Why should Hindus make 'akrosh' when a powerful leader is ruling the country," he asked.

(With Inputs from PTI)