Dip in daily cases as India records 40,715 infections in a day; active caseload rises to 3.45 lakh
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24 hours, witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases, with the country reporting 40,715 new COVID-19 cases in a day. The latest addition of new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,16,86,796, while the death toll in the country rose to 1,60,166 after 199 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.
Despite the dip in daily cases, the active caseload in the country continue to rise for the 13th consecutive day and reached 3,45,377. The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, Union Health Ministry's data showed today.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.
The slight dip in daily cases came a day after India reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike the country had witnessed in the last five months. India has been witnessing a sharp surge in new coronavirus cases with the country recording over 20,000 new cases in the last two weeks.
The spike in coronavirus cases has sparked fear among the authorities. Several states have also reimposed restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, and are urging people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of transmission. Schools in many states including UP, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have also been closed till further orders to curb the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, the worst-hit state, Maharashtra, saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 caseload as the state reported 24,645 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 fresh cases, the highest rise in a single day. Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Monday, while seven people succumbed to viral disease, the highest since February 4.
Check state-wise list here:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|4969
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2382
|194
|884471
|114
|7191
|2
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|16784
|1
|56
|4
|Assam
|1670
|7
|215235
|22
|1101
|1
|5
|Bihar
|561
|38
|261537
|50
|1561
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|1979
|107
|22325
|100
|363
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9205
|763
|312511
|750
|3962
|12
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|52
|3431
|4
|2
|9
|Delhi
|3934
|316
|633975
|565
|10963
|7
|10
|Goa
|1017
|4
|54873
|81
|818
|11
|Gujarat
|7847
|526
|276348
|1110
|4454
|4
|12
|Haryana
|5698
|343
|271894
|519
|3101
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1385
|129
|58472
|68
|1021
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1336
|46
|125362
|86
|1981
|15
|Jharkhand
|796
|40
|119478
|69
|1097
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|14286
|774
|944917
|661
|12444
|10
|17
|Kerala
|24389
|539
|1076571
|1766
|4507
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|83
|9
|9707
|3
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|109
|20
|581
|45
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|8592
|592
|264575
|754
|3908
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|216540
|5124
|2234330
|19463
|53457
|58
|22
|Manipur
|33
|4
|28933
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|29
|1
|13838
|1
|149
|24
|Mizoram
|17
|3
|4423
|11
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|12132
|91
|26
|Odisha
|838
|64
|336206
|82
|1919
|27
|Puducherry
|236
|46
|39521
|676
|1
|28
|Punjab
|18628
|371
|190399
|1870
|6382
|58
|29
|Rajasthan
|4006
|421
|319217
|176
|2803
|5
|30
|Sikkim
|49
|5
|6022
|5
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|8619
|716
|847139
|659
|12609
|10
|32
|Telengana
|3151
|193
|299042
|216
|1674
|3
|33
|Tripura
|34
|4
|33044
|1
|392
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|894
|33
|95954
|71
|1704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3396
|360
|595920
|177
|8760
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|3574
|70
|567117
|296
|10308
|2
|Total#
|345377
|10731
|11181253
|29785
|160166
|199
Posted By: Talibuddin Khan