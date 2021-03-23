Coronavirus India News: The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24 hours, witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases, with the country reporting 40,715 new COVID-19 cases in a day. The latest addition of new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the country to 1,16,86,796, while the death toll in the country rose to 1,60,166 after 199 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours.

Despite the dip in daily cases, the active caseload in the country continue to rise for the 13th consecutive day and reached 3,45,377. The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, Union Health Ministry's data showed today.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

The slight dip in daily cases came a day after India reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike the country had witnessed in the last five months. India has been witnessing a sharp surge in new coronavirus cases with the country recording over 20,000 new cases in the last two weeks.

The spike in coronavirus cases has sparked fear among the authorities. Several states have also reimposed restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, and are urging people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of transmission. Schools in many states including UP, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have also been closed till further orders to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state, Maharashtra, saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 caseload as the state reported 24,645 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 fresh cases, the highest rise in a single day. Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Monday, while seven people succumbed to viral disease, the highest since February 4.

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 4969 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 2382 194 884471 114 7191 2 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 16784 1 56 4 Assam 1670 7 215235 22 1101 1 5 Bihar 561 38 261537 50 1561 2 6 Chandigarh 1979 107 22325 100 363 1 7 Chhattisgarh 9205 763 312511 750 3962 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 52 3431 4 2 9 Delhi 3934 316 633975 565 10963 7 10 Goa 1017 4 54873 81 818 11 Gujarat 7847 526 276348 1110 4454 4 12 Haryana 5698 343 271894 519 3101 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1385 129 58472 68 1021 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1336 46 125362 86 1981 15 Jharkhand 796 40 119478 69 1097 1 16 Karnataka 14286 774 944917 661 12444 10 17 Kerala 24389 539 1076571 1766 4507 12 18 Ladakh 83 9 9707 3 130 19 Lakshadweep 109 20 581 45 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 8592 592 264575 754 3908 2 21 Maharashtra 216540 5124 2234330 19463 53457 58 22 Manipur 33 4 28933 373 23 Meghalaya 29 1 13838 1 149 24 Mizoram 17 3 4423 11 25 Nagaland 2 12132 91 26 Odisha 838 64 336206 82 1919 27 Puducherry 236 46 39521 676 1 28 Punjab 18628 371 190399 1870 6382 58 29 Rajasthan 4006 421 319217 176 2803 5 30 Sikkim 49 5 6022 5 135 31 Tamil Nadu 8619 716 847139 659 12609 10 32 Telengana 3151 193 299042 216 1674 3 33 Tripura 34 4 33044 1 392 1 34 Uttarakhand 894 33 95954 71 1704 35 Uttar Pradesh 3396 360 595920 177 8760 1 36 West Bengal 3574 70 567117 296 10308 2 Total# 345377 10731 11181253 29785 160166 199

