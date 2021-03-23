New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India, during the last 24 hours, witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases, with the country reporting 40,715 new COVID-19 cases in a day. The latest addition of new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the country to  1,16,86,796, while the death toll in the country rose to  1,60,166 after 199 people succumbed to the deadly pathogen during the last 24 hours. 

Despite the dip in daily cases, the active caseload in the country continue to rise for the 13th consecutive day and reached 3,45,377. The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, Union Health Ministry's data showed today. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

The slight dip in daily cases came a day after India reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike the country had witnessed in the last five months. India has been witnessing a sharp surge in new coronavirus cases with the country recording over 20,000 new cases in the last two weeks. 

The spike in coronavirus cases has sparked fear among the authorities. Several states have also reimposed restrictions, including partial lockdowns and night curfews, and are urging people to take all necessary precautions to break the chain of transmission. Schools in many states including UP, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have also been closed till further orders to curb the spread of the virus.  

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state, Maharashtra, saw a slight dip in daily COVID-19 caseload as the state reported 24,645 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 fresh cases, the highest rise in a single day. Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the third day on the trot on Monday, while seven people succumbed to viral disease, the highest since February 4. 

Check state-wise list here:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8   4969   62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2382 194  884471 114  7191
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 16784 56  
4 Assam 1670 215235 22  1101
5 Bihar 561 38  261537 50  1561
6 Chandigarh 1979 107  22325 100  363
7 Chhattisgarh 9205 763  312511 750  3962 12 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 52   3431 2  
9 Delhi 3934 316  633975 565  10963
10 Goa 1017 54873 81  818  
11 Gujarat 7847 526  276348 1110  4454
12 Haryana 5698 343  271894 519  3101
13 Himachal Pradesh 1385 129  58472 68  1021
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1336 46  125362 86  1981  
15 Jharkhand 796 40  119478 69  1097
16 Karnataka 14286 774  944917 661  12444 10 
17 Kerala 24389 539  1076571 1766  4507 12 
18 Ladakh 83 9707 130  
19 Lakshadweep 109 20  581 45  1  
20 Madhya Pradesh 8592 592  264575 754  3908
21 Maharashtra 216540 5124  2234330 19463  53457 58 
22 Manipur 33 28933   373  
23 Meghalaya 29 13838 149  
24 Mizoram 17 4423   11  
25 Nagaland 2   12132   91  
26 Odisha 838 64  336206 82  1919  
27 Puducherry 236 46  39521   676
28 Punjab 18628 371  190399 1870  6382 58 
29 Rajasthan 4006 421  319217 176  2803
30 Sikkim 49 6022 135  
31 Tamil Nadu 8619 716  847139 659  12609 10 
32 Telengana 3151 193  299042 216  1674
33 Tripura 34 33044 392
34 Uttarakhand 894 33  95954 71  1704  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3396 360  595920 177  8760
36 West Bengal 3574 70  567117 296  10308
Total# 345377 10731  11181253 29785  160166 199 

